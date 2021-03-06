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Ron Desantis vs Newsom + Cuomo- Y'all Owe him an APOLOGY
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100 views • March 06, 2021
With Covid numbers looking as they are, as well as the economy, Florida has absolutely been proven correct, and Ron DeSantis has walloped both Gavin Newsom and Andrew Cuomo in the race of governors. He was Hillary by the leftist media, who called him a murderer, while in fact it was Andrew Cuomo of New York who was in fact not only murdering the elderly, but also covering it up. Gavin Newsom is a total loser Hypocrite who still will not open the schools in California and the teachers have had nearly a year long vacation.
#ronDesantis #florida #covid
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#ronDesantis #florida #covid
send bitcoin to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
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