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Food Wars
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163 views • January 30, 2021
Commodity Food Price Index Monthly Price - Index Number
https://www.indexmundi.com/commodities/?commodity=food-price-index
Month
Price
Change
Jun 2020
88.32
-
Jul 2020
88.46
0.16 %
Aug 2020
90.67
2.50 %
Sep 2020
93.81
3.47 %
Oct 2020
96.92
3.32 %
Nov 2020
102.32
5.57 %
https://www.indexmundi.com/commodities/?commodity=food-price-index
Month
Price
Change
Jun 2020
88.32
-
Jul 2020
88.46
0.16 %
Aug 2020
90.67
2.50 %
Sep 2020
93.81
3.47 %
Oct 2020
96.92
3.32 %
Nov 2020
102.32
5.57 %
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