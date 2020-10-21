When people hear vegan weight loss recipes, they instantly think of a sad, boring salads. But, that’s not true! A true vegan weight loss meal should be satisfying and full of various ingredients.



So here i have collected some healthy vegan recipes that you can add into your weight loss diet. These recipes are rich and flavor to make dieting fun. Forget about bland salads and make these superb recipes!



Here are 3 healthy vegan recipes for weight loss.



I hope you like all the recipes ♡



1 Eggplant with chickpeas recipe 270 calories (1 serving)



Ingredients



1 tsp olive oil

1 cup Eggplant, chopped into cubes

1/4 cup can white Beans

1/4 cup can Chickpeas (drained and rinsed)

1/8 tsp dried Chilli Powder

1/8 tsp Smoked Paprika

1/2 tsp Tomato Paste

4 oz Can Chopped Tomatoes

1 tsp Tahini

1/4 avocado

Salt and Pepper to taste



Preparation



Saute the eggplant in a large frying pan over a medium heat with a little olive oil for a few minutes until it starts to turn golden brown. Add the chopped Tomatoes, tomato Paste, tahini, white beans chickpeas, paprika, dried chilli Powder, salt and pepper to taste, and mix so everything is evenly coated. Cover and simmer for 4-6 minutes until everything is completely heated through.

Serve with 1/4 avocado.







2 Spinach salad with apple and feta 320 calories (1 serving)



Ingredients



For salad:

1 oz spinach

1 small organic apple, cut into cubes

1/4 cup blueberries

1 oz crumbled feta cheese

1 tbsp walnut chopped



For vinaigrette:

1 tsp extra virgin olive oil

1/4 tsp balsamic vinegar

1 small garlic clove, minced

1/4 tsp dijon mustard

1 tsp lemon juice

Salt and pepper to taste



Preparation



In a large bowl, toss lettuce, apples and blueberries ,feta cheese, walnut.



In a small bowl, whisk olive oil, balsamic vinegar, garlic, dijon mustard salt and black pepper together until well combined.



Pour dressing over the salad and toss again to combine. Serve immediately.









3 Tomato and feta salad recipe 240 calories (1 serving)



Ingredients



1/2 cup grape tomatoes (red)

1/2 cup grape tomatoes (yellow)

1/4 cup black olives, thinly sliced

1 tsp extra-virgin olive oil

1 tsp lemon juice

1 cloves garlic, pressed or minced

1/4 tsp balsamic vinegar

salt and ground black pepper

1 oz feta cheese

1/2 tbsp chopped fresh basil



Preparation



In a large bowl, combine tomatoes, black olives, feta cheese.

In a small bowl, whisk olive oil, balsamic vinegar, garlic , salt and black pepper together until well combined.



Pour dressing over the salad and toss again to combine. Serve immediately.



enjoy!







I hope you like all these healthy vegan recipes ♡