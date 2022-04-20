MIT Scientist Describes Little-Known Horrors of the COVID Vaccines

Scientist Stephanie Seneff PhD from MIT talks with Dr. Breggin about the latest research on the deadly effects of the spike protein in the pseudo-vaccines for COVID-19 and how they are more harmful than SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19 itself with its less harmful version of the spike protein. No hocus pocus or exaggeration—the scientific research results are appalling in themselves, indicating that the vaccinated body sets up very small functioning DNA packets outside the nucleus that can exert harmful effects on the human body like dysfunctional nuclei. There is also a serious risk that the DNA within the nucleus can be changed as well, but this is still under investigation.



The reported total deaths from the vaccines in America quickly surpassed by many times the total deaths for all combined vaccines since data began to be collected. And the buildup of reported adverse effects including cardiac and neurological disorders is far beyond anything ever before allowed to occur in medicine. A shocking rise in the death rate for relatively young and healthy people in 2022 is almost certainly caused by these experiments. Overall, Dr. Seneff’s observations make clear that we must end the experimental jabs. We must work especially hard to make sure that children are no longer given these dangerous, damaging, experimental genetic experiments that are already doing a great deal of harm without doing any good for them.



COVID-19 and the Global Predators: We are the Prey is the Breggins latest book and is available at www.WeAreThePrey.com