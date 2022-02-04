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Convoy Update & Summary in Canada
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230 views • February 04, 2022
Canada got fed up and so should we! Freedom from mandates! Freedom from censorship! Freedom from quack corrupt doctors like Fauci! Freedom from greedy corporate elites!
" Who is Tamara Lich — the 'spark that lit the fire' -Lich resigned from the Maverick Party this week to devote herself full time to the "Freedom Convoy" protest." https://ottawacitizen.com/news/local-news/who-is-tamara-lich-the-spark-that-lit-the-fire
Sources:
"Organizers of convoy protest: 'We have no intentions of staying one day longer than necessary'" https://youtu.be/izxKAwBcBu0
"Trucker convoy: Timeline of the protest weekend" https://youtu.be/ZPr32M21Fk4
" Who is Tamara Lich — the 'spark that lit the fire' -Lich resigned from the Maverick Party this week to devote herself full time to the "Freedom Convoy" protest." https://ottawacitizen.com/news/local-news/who-is-tamara-lich-the-spark-that-lit-the-fire
Sources:
"Organizers of convoy protest: 'We have no intentions of staying one day longer than necessary'" https://youtu.be/izxKAwBcBu0
"Trucker convoy: Timeline of the protest weekend" https://youtu.be/ZPr32M21Fk4
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