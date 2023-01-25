In Finland, Leopard Tanks are being transported somewhere.

In Finland, Leopards are being transported somewhere. The authorities say that they are going to military exercises, on social networks they are sure that they are going to Ukraine.
haha, if tanks going into Ukraine, Russian will have to finnish them.
This was said today. Finland lifts arms embargo on Turkey which was in force since 2019
