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The second beast reveals Rome still rules the world.
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34 views • August 27, 2020
The Bible warns about two beasts coming upon the world in the last days. (Revelation 13) The second beast will have the appearance of a lamb but will speak like a dragon. This 14-minute message shows how the scriptures reveal his identity and prove that Rome still rules the world today.
For more messages like this, visit https://z3news.com/w/category/podcasts/
For more messages like this, visit https://z3news.com/w/category/podcasts/
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