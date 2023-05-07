Create New Account
MASSIVE Explosion in Pavlohrad, Ukraine - Apr. 30, 2023
296 views
TestimonyOfTheTwoWitnesses.com
Published Yesterday |

That sure looks like a "TERRIFYING Tuesday" Nuclear Mushroom Cloud.

ALL We need to do is COMMAND the Holy Angels to BEGIN Detonating ALL the ammunition depots around the Globe - according the Desires of Our Hearts, and WATCH what happens! We are going to END human wars, once and for all. It's Time for Peace... 'on OUR Terms'!

Video Text: The Two Witnesses ARE the Gift of "Climate Change INCARNATE". Climate Change" Explosion in Pavlohrad, Ukraine - April 30, 2023

We are most ACTIVE on Blogspot.


