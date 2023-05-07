MASSIVE Explosion in Pavlohrad, Ukraine - Apr. 30, 2023

That sure looks like a "TERRIFYING Tuesday" Nuclear Mushroom Cloud.
ALL We need to do is COMMAND the Holy Angels to BEGIN Detonating ALL the ammunition depots around the Globe - according the Desires of Our Hearts, and WATCH what happens! We are going to END human wars, once and for all. It's Time for Peace... 'on OUR Terms'!
Video Text: The Two Witnesses ARE the Gift of "Climate Change INCARNATE". Climate Change" Explosion in Pavlohrad, Ukraine - April 30, 2023
We are most ACTIVE on Blogspot.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.