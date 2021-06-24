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The Real Story - OAN Arizona to Adjourn til 2022? with Ken Bennett
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140 views • June 24, 2021
Ken Bennett, Arizona audit liaison, gives The Real Story on why the Arizona state legislature could adjourn until January of 2022 and what this could mean for the audit.
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