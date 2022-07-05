CYNOCEPHALY -- ANCIENT RACE OF DOG-HEADED MEN

Although I am not certain by any means that this race of creatures existed as these ancient accounts attest, the stories of these bestial creatures are quite intriguing - especially considering what we now know about Giants who lived in ancient and modern times. Though I'd take these accounts with a large grain of salt, the implications of other races of creatures living amongst us is worth considering. It's also quite fascinating. Ancient myths, more often than not, were accurate depictions of real people and events. Is this a case of that? There is no way to know for certain but, in all honesty, I believe these ancient unverifiable accounts more than I trust the NARRATIVE of our supposed history.





Cynocephali (or cynocephaly) were essentially men with the head of a dog. They had their own kingdoms, seemingly on islands near India and in other regions. Kind of makes you think about that picture of the dogs playing poker a lot differently!





CREDIT: Voicesofthepast





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