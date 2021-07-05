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Why Organic Celery Smoothie? The Super Easy Detox Recipe!
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190 views • July 05, 2021
✅ Ingredients:
Organic celery.
Organic carrot.
1-teaspoon of organic turmeric.
1-teaspoon of organic ginger powder.
Organic black pepper.
100g of organic tofu.
2-cloves of organic garlic.
1-tablespoon of protein powder.
250mL of purified water.
✅ Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/groups/713530336092536/
✅ Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/the_comical_chef
✅ Tags
#Smoothie #Celery #Detox
Organic celery.
Organic carrot.
1-teaspoon of organic turmeric.
1-teaspoon of organic ginger powder.
Organic black pepper.
100g of organic tofu.
2-cloves of organic garlic.
1-tablespoon of protein powder.
250mL of purified water.
https://www.facebook.com/groups/713530336092536/
https://www.instagram.com/the_comical_chef
✅ Tags
#Smoothie #Celery #Detox
Keywords
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