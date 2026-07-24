TRUMP: YOU CAN'T FIGHT DATA CENTERS! - Massive Risks Arise From Data Centers As Grid Is Crippled!

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Josh Sigurdson reports on the claims by President Donald Trump that you "can't fight it" referring to data centers which he claims most people support. This of course is not true. Many communities have been able to shut down data center builds and the majority of Americans are against the construction of these massive facilities.





While it's bad enough that these facilities are built as a giant hive mind with mass surveillance capabilities for the future technocracy, they're also devastating the already outdated grid.





With toxic residues in tap water, toxic dumps into rivers of water used to cool down the AI systems as well as insane amount of electricity usage, this will devastate farmers, pricing and the ability for people within nearby communities to access water.





They will tell you that you are "hurting the watershed" if you collect rainwater on your property but then will use more water and electricity that multiple states in one facility.





Meanwhile, they're also taking over countless private properties under emminent domain. BlackRock CEO Larry Fink who also happens to work with the World Economic Forum claims that you will soon have to pay out of your pension plans and savings accounts and that this should be made mandatory.





They're stealing from you to destroy your access to water while committing to mass surveillance. How do you win again from this?





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





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