RT News - March 20 2026 6AM GMT

March 20, 2026

rt.com





An RT correspondent and his cameraman are almost killed when an Israeli airstrike hits a bridge near a Lebanese army base. Both men were clearly marked as media workers. While the IDF claims it had issued evacuation orders in advance our journalists say there was no prior warning. That's on top of the Lebanese army giving the team permission to film in the area. As the US - Israel war on Iran rages on, greater numbers of Iranians are left homeless and forced to evacuate. RT reports from an area in the capital essentially reduced to rubble.





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