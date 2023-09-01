BATTLEFIELD AMERICA – THE PLAN IS UNFOLDING | 40K Foot View with JMC





The Extended 107 (aka Juan O’Savin) Intel Insights segment!









SI: Speaking with His Voice





Who is winning this war –when and how will this end?





Trump Truthed the truth – Dr. Jan Halper-Hayes eight points of the plan

Tales from Thailand.









SII: 40K View





Trump indictment –end of the road no 5 th indictment





Trump’s turn to insert Election Coup evidence into public record will be a game changer.





The resurrection of lockdowns, mandates, forced vaxxed, and more – Covid’s last stand.





Maui – 2,000 children still missing – “Biden Fence” around Lahaina to hide the destruction of

the crime scene.





One researcher uncovered FBI owns at least one DEW Laser Plane.





107 Intel.Insights (Juan O’Savin weighs in).





Election theft awareness and evidence going mainstream.





Military Investigative tribunals underway – Will convert soon to Prosecutorial tribunals –

Arrests coming.





What is the Bureau of Investigation owning a military-grade fire-starting weapon for?





What’s Next for President Trump? – Assassination? Gaged? Boomerang? Return of Trump?









SIII: Action





Download the PDF at AMPNEWS.US:





“Action Changes Things Saving America is Not a Spectator Sport – Enlist Now”









SIV: Closing Comments





TWO MAJOR PATRIOT MEDIA GROUPS MERGE – Conservative Broadcast Media & Journalism

(CBMJ) To Purchase American Media Periscope (AMPNews).





