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How Big Pharma got Americans hooked on psychotropic drugs?
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44 views • January 11, 2021
By giving out free samples.
In 2004 alone, pharmaceutical companies spent about $58 billion on marketing, 87% of which was aimed squarely at the roughly 800,000 Americans with the power to prescribe drugs. The money was spent mainly on free drug samples and sales visits to doctors’ offices; studies find that both free samples and sales calls increase prescribing of brand-name drugs and raise medical costs without improving care.
https://www.cchrint.org/2012/10/09/psychiatrist-contends-the-field-is-committing-professional-suicide/
https://www.cchr.org/documentaries/marketing-of-madness/
https://www.cchrint.org/2011/09/12/u-s-doctors-steeped-in-financial-ties-drug-money-from-big-pharma/
https://www.cchrint.org/2014/11/24/drugging-our-kids-rx-alliance-rewards-doctors-as-drug-companies-get-richer/
https://www.cchrint.org/2011/08/08/big-pharmas-slimy-crusade-to-push-anti-psychotics-on-kids/
https://www.cchrint.org/2011/06/20/the-illusions-of-psychiatry/
https://www.cchrint.org/2011/03/09/a-sugared-pill/
https://www.cchrint.org/2010/08/20/doctors-drug-companies-politicians-corruptions/
https://www.cchrint.org/2019/07/29/psychiatric-industry-and-behavioral-centers-profit-from-opioid-crisis/
https://www.cchrint.org/2012/07/06/how-to-sell-drugs-to-children-glaxosmithkline-shrinks-for-sale/
https://www.cchrint.org/issues/psycho-pharmaceutical-front-groups/dbsa-advisory-board/
CCHR provides information that psychiatrists and pharmaceutical companies do not want you to know.
By educating yourself with the facts about psychiatry, you will have the information you need to never become a victim of this vicious pseudo-science.
https://www.cchr.org/documentaries/marketing-of-madness/
In 2004 alone, pharmaceutical companies spent about $58 billion on marketing, 87% of which was aimed squarely at the roughly 800,000 Americans with the power to prescribe drugs. The money was spent mainly on free drug samples and sales visits to doctors’ offices; studies find that both free samples and sales calls increase prescribing of brand-name drugs and raise medical costs without improving care.
https://www.cchrint.org/2012/10/09/psychiatrist-contends-the-field-is-committing-professional-suicide/
https://www.cchr.org/documentaries/marketing-of-madness/
https://www.cchrint.org/2011/09/12/u-s-doctors-steeped-in-financial-ties-drug-money-from-big-pharma/
https://www.cchrint.org/2014/11/24/drugging-our-kids-rx-alliance-rewards-doctors-as-drug-companies-get-richer/
https://www.cchrint.org/2011/08/08/big-pharmas-slimy-crusade-to-push-anti-psychotics-on-kids/
https://www.cchrint.org/2011/06/20/the-illusions-of-psychiatry/
https://www.cchrint.org/2011/03/09/a-sugared-pill/
https://www.cchrint.org/2010/08/20/doctors-drug-companies-politicians-corruptions/
https://www.cchrint.org/2019/07/29/psychiatric-industry-and-behavioral-centers-profit-from-opioid-crisis/
https://www.cchrint.org/2012/07/06/how-to-sell-drugs-to-children-glaxosmithkline-shrinks-for-sale/
https://www.cchrint.org/issues/psycho-pharmaceutical-front-groups/dbsa-advisory-board/
CCHR provides information that psychiatrists and pharmaceutical companies do not want you to know.
By educating yourself with the facts about psychiatry, you will have the information you need to never become a victim of this vicious pseudo-science.
https://www.cchr.org/documentaries/marketing-of-madness/
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