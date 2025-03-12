BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
B17 or amygdalin and recapturing Pharma
The Real Dr Judy
330 followers
189 views • 1 month ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )


Dr. John A. Richardson, MD: What is your two minutes of thoughts about B17.

Judy Mikovits, PhD: I know the pathways. I don't call it B17 or B 1 7. I call it amygdalin. And I'm looking at the part of your brain. And I'm looking at the sensors that you respond to, the G protein, sense of taste and smell. If you can't smell the swamp and you can't enjoy food, and that's what happens at the level of our brains, we can't fire the bullets to save our own life.

So B17, I'll use it as amygdalin. We formulated it from the source, because we need the competing on off switches. We need the dimmer switch in the terpene family. We need the acidic components of hops, not just the terpenes. We've got a product for that too. So with Mikki, what we need to do is let him be the mouthpiece. We bring the science, but we all work together, and only our team profits. And in so doing, we have the economic and the voice to recapture Pharma. Because what Ronald Reagan did, which was totally of God, was, he told in 86 when he almost gets it again twice, two assassination attempt he said to Fauci, who said, "Why don't you make them safer?" And Fauci and pharma said "they're unavoidably unsafe."

03/10/2025 - B17: A REAL CANCER ANSWER LIVE Q&A with John Richardson and Dr Darrell Wolfe, combined with The Real Dr Judy Show: https://rumble.com/v6qfh4q-b17-a-real-cancer-answer-live-q-and-a.html

B17 Laetrile: https://shop.therealdrjudy.com/catalogsearch/result/?q=b17

