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The Farben Code: Teutonocaust Heritage 2021
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18 views • January 02, 2021
A little something to prevent the whole-scale obliteration of the natural human genetic code by white-coat monster brigades wielding pointy things with liquid nanotech.
Correction: Concordat made through “Franz von Papen” not “Fritz von Papen.” Bad source. My apologies.
Correction: Concordat made through “Franz von Papen” not “Fritz von Papen.” Bad source. My apologies.
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