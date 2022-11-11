⚡️ Russian Defense Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation in Ukraine - 1300, Nov 11, 2022

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine (11 November 2022)

Part 1

The AF of the RU Fed continue the SMO.

In Kherson direction, today, at 05.00 am (Moscow time), units of the Russian forces finished their redeployment to the left bank of Dnepr river.

No hardware or armament has been left on the right bank.

All the RU servicemen have redeployed to the left bank of Dnepr.

Units & formations of the RU AF have taken defence lines and positions, preliminarily prepared in eng. terms.

Casualties in personnel, armament, hardware, and material means have been prevented.

All the civilians, who have expressed their desire to abandon the right-bank part of Kherson region, have been assisted in evacuation.

Over the night, the enemy attempted to frustrate the transportation of civilians & the redeployment of forces to the left bank of Dnepr.

The AF of Ukraine (AFU) have launched 5 strikes with U.S.-manuf HIMARS multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS).

RU AD facilities have shot down 28 rocket-propelled projectiles.

Other 5 rocket-propelled projectiles have been successfully deviated from their targets by electronic warfare facilities.

Over the past 48 hrs, the AFU have advanced no more than 10 km in certain directions.

The op of RU artillery, aviation, & mine barriers has resulted in halting the AFU units 30-40 km away from the area of the river crossing site over Dnepr.

Over the past 24 hours, 3 U.S.-manuf M-777 towed howitzers, 2 infantry fighting vehicles, and 3 pickups of the enemy have been destroyed by Lancet loitering munitions, & MLRS.

Moreover, over 20 UKR personnel, 2 tanks, 2 self-propelled artillery systems, & 3 armoured fighting vehicles have been exploded at mine barriers.

In Kupyansk direction, 3 company tactical groups of the AFU made unsuccessful attempts to launch offensive operations from the areas of Yagodnoye, Kislovka & Vladimirovka (Kharkov reg).

Firepower's operation has resulted in halting and driving the enemy back to initial positions.

Over 120 Ukrainian personnel, 2 tanks, 3 infantry fighting vehicles, 2 armoured personnel carriers, & 5 motor vehicles have been eliminated.

In Krasny Liman direction, intensive action of Russian forces, and pre-emptive artillery fire have resulted in the frustration of the attack launched by 2 AFU mechanised infantry companies, reinforced by Polish mercenaries, towards Chervonopopovka & Ploshchanka (LPR).

The enemy has lost up to 90 Ukrainian personnel & mercenaries, as well as 1 armoured fighting vehicle.

In S. Donetsk direction, the attempts of AFU mechanised infantry companies to launch a counterattack towards Sladkoye (DPR) have been prevented.



Artillery & Army Aviation have eliminated over 65 UKR personnel, 1 tank, & 4 armoured fighting vehicles.

Op-Tactical and Army Aviation, Missile Troops & Artillery have neutralised 9 AFU command posts near Novaya Kamenka, Pravdino (Kherson region), Novopetrovka, Ternoviye Pody (Nikolayev region), Ivanovka, Krakhmalnoye (Kharkov reg), Bakhmutskoye, Kleshcheyevka and Novosyolka (DPR), as well as 52 artillery units at their firing positions, manpower & hardware in 176 areas.

◽️ 1 ordnance depot of 28th Mechanised Brigade of the AFU has been destroyed near Nikolayev.

Within the counterbattery warfare, 1 platoon of U.S.-manufactured M-777 tower howitzer has been neutralised near Zolochev (Kharkov region).

Moreover, 1 platoon of UKR Akatsiya self-propelled howitzers has been neutralised near Nevskoye (LPR).

Part 2

Fighter Aviation of RU Aerospace Forces has shot down 1 Mi-8 helicopter of UKR Air Force near Mirovka (Zaporozhye reg).

Air defence facilities have shot down 7 UAVs near Golikovo, Krasnorechenskoye, Krivosheyevka (LPR), Makarovka, Nikolskoye & Kirillovka (DPR).

◽️ In addition, 32 projectiles launched by U.S.-manufactured HIMARS MLRS have been shot down near Novaya Kakhovka, Korsunka & Antonovka (Kherson region), as well as 5 U.S.-manuf HARM anti-radiation radars near Irmino (LPR), Yenakiyevo (DPR), Korsunka & Novaya Kakhovka (Kherson region).

In total, 333 airplanes & 174 helicopters, 2,486 UAVs, 388 AD missile systems, 6,511 tanks & other armoured fighting vehicles, 885 fighting vehicles equipped with MLRS, 3,569 field artillery cannons & mortars, as well as 7,166 units of special military hardware have been destroyed during the SMO.



