THE INVADERS: THEY ARE TRYING TO KILL YOU. IT’S A SUICIDE CULT.

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Fauci & Gates are Half Reptilian & Klaus is a Grey . Fauci & Gates are NAZI & Klaus is Stalin Communist . Stalin him self was A Draco Reptilian at Ate Human they are All In Cannibalism ::The Great Reset & the War for the World by Alex Jones https://www.infowarsstore.com/the-great-reset-alex-jones