Israeli-Palestinian conflict chronicles: December 2-4, 2023

▪️Over the past few days, following the end of the ceasefire, the IDF Air Force has been continuously launching strikes on the Gaza Strip. The most often targets facilities in the south of the enclave, where fighters are setting the next phase of the ground operation in motion.

▪️At the same time, clashes resumed along the entire area of control in the north and north-west of the Gaza Strip. Fighting continued near Sheikh Radwan, Beit Lahiya, Beit Hanoun and Gaza’s Supreme Court building.

▪️On Monday, the Israelis pushed deep into another are of Gaza City in the northern part of the enclave. Local Palestinian sources reported fierce fighting on Baghdad Street in the Shuja'iyya neighborhood.

▪️Shortly after, the Israelis made an incursion into the Gaza Strip from a new direction. The IDF entered the enclave in the area between Khan Younis and Deir al-Balah. They succeeded in taping deep into the enclave and reaching the central Salah al-Din Road. This tactic has been used before in the northern direction.

▪️Palestinian groups, meanwhile, regularly counterattack in all areas where fighting is taking place. They occasionally manage to significantly damage IDF equipment and personnel. However, they are unable to stop the Israeli advance.

▪️At the same time, militants continue to shell southern and central Israeli cities. Most of the missiles fall in open terrain or are intercepted. However, some of them caused damage in Ashkelon, near Tel Aviv and in other cities.

▪️On the Israeli-Lebanese border, the IDF and Hezbollah carry out daily strikes along the entire line of contact. Attacks on the Beit Hillel base and a stronghold near Shtula resulted in around 15 injured Israelis and damaged military equipment.