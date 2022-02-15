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And The Super Bowl Winners Are... The Canadian Truckers
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70 views • February 15, 2022
As Americans continued to be entertained and diverted away from the encroaching tyranny with the latest Super Bowl, the actual winners were the Canadian Truckers and the people! We'll give you the latest and encourage you with the Word of God as to how we can do the same as Overcomers!
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/and-the-super-bowl-winners-are-the-canadian-truckers-video/
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