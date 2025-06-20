P.7b JK’s back in Royal Perth Hospital: DISCHARGED TODAY! The good and the bad of it (PRAYERS WELCOME) MVI_4605-28,35merged

I arrived at the Acute Medical Unit at about 9 a.m. to help with the 10 a.m. discharge, only to have it delayed by 5 hours. JK has had 5 and half days of allopathic medical system hell, which has debilitated her further from the very poor state in which she arrived. She has had only fitful catnaps for the entire time, and only 3 dressing changes, with no leg soaks, from staff, and 3, with leg or foot soaks, from me. The wound care at RPH is beset by staff inexpertise, staff shortages, and even supply shortages. I have been thanked by nurses for doing the dressings that I did. Her pain management has been such that she has been in the highest level of continuous agony I’ve seen her in a very long time. Getting her home will be an escape from hospital hell, however, the workload on me will greatly multiply, which has already had me close to breaking point many times, let alone what is to come. We plan to attempt to stabilise her with our home routine, and get her sleeping better, plus use chlorine dioxide solution more freely, and her health equipment, which comprise the iTerra Care wand, 2 forms of far- and near-infrared devices, the Juvent machine, and the Aha Halo device. We will be glad to see the back of RPH, however, many of the staff and doctors were wonderful and caring people, stuck in a Satanic system, founded on the allopathic model of synthetic drugs, cut, burn, and poison, and maximisation of profit for a soulless few who run and own the show.