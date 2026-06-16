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WAR ROOM LIVE [FULL] Tuesday 6/16/26 • FBI Thwarts Alleged Terror Attack On White House UFC Event
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VANCE DEFENDS TRUMP ON THE VIEW, FBI THWARTS ALLEGED DRONE TERROR ATTACK TARGETING WHITE HOUSE UFC FREEDOM 250 EVENT… PLUS, SPLC BOSS FUNNELED $1.2M TO LOVER IN NEO-NAZI GROUP!

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