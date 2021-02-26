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Your Internet Identity: How you are tracked by Google and Facebook
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110 views • February 26, 2021
Posted 25February2021Rob Braxman Tech: How does Google and Facebook track you? Unless you have a full understanding of the complete way you are tracked, some of the steps you're taking to protect your privacy may not be working.
In this video we will discuss two separate concepts: an Inferred identity and a Real identity. And how the two connect. And what constitutes the inferred identity is the trifecta of identifiers. 3 things that will track you for certain unless you take precautions to stop them. Your index to Big Tech which is sold to 3rd Parties. IP Address, Your home Location via WiFi router, Device Fingerprint.
In this video we will discuss two separate concepts: an Inferred identity and a Real identity. And how the two connect. And what constitutes the inferred identity is the trifecta of identifiers. 3 things that will track you for certain unless you take precautions to stop them. Your index to Big Tech which is sold to 3rd Parties. IP Address, Your home Location via WiFi router, Device Fingerprint.
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