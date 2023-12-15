Quo Vadis





Dec 14, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for December 14, 2023





Here is the Message of Our Lady to Pedro:





Dear children, courage.





The Road to Holiness is full of obstacles, but you are not traveling alone. My Son Jesus is with you.





I ask you to live by the Gospel of my Jesus and try to witness everywhere to the truth.





You live in a Time of Tribulations.





Seek strength in Prayer and in the Eucharist.





I am your Mother and I came from Heaven to lead you to holiness.





Do not stand about with your arms crossed.





What you have to do, do not put off until tomorrow.





God is in a hurry.





Return to Him.





Do not live in sin. If you should happen to fall, seek strength in Jesus.





He is your All and only in Him is your True Freedom and Salvation.





Trust in the Power of God. When everything seems lost, the Lord will act.





The faithful will experience great joy.





You will see a new Heaven and a new Earth.





Give me your hands and I will lead you to the Safe Harbor of Faith.





Do not be discouraged.





At this moment I am causing to rain down upon you a shower of blessings.





Go forward with joy.





This is the message which I bring you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for allowing me to bring you together here once again.





I give you my blessing in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen, Peace be with you.





Our Lady Queen of Peace gave to Pedro Regis on the Feast of All Saints, November 1, 2022 the following similar message:





Dear children, God is the Lord of your lives. Trust in Him and you will be victorious.





Tell everyone that God is making haste, and that this is the time of the great return.





Do not fold your arms.





Proclaim Jesus to all those who are far away.





Love and defend the truth.





The silence of the righteous strengthens the enemies of God.





You are living in the time of the Great Tribulation, and only those who walk the path of truth will remain firm in the faith.





I am your Mother, and I want to see you happy here on Earth, and later with me in Heaven.





Whatever happens, stay with Jesus and defend the teachings of the true Magisterium of His Church.





Dispel the darkness of error with the light of truth.





You are heading toward a future in which the truth will be ignored by many consecrated people.





Spiritual blindness will spread everywhere.





Go forward on the path that I have pointed out to you!





This is the message that I give you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed me to gather you here once more.





I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Be at peace.





