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US doesn’t have control over the sky - Scott Ritter talks with Lt. Col. Daniel Davis, clip
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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US doesn’t have control over the sky – Scott Ritter

The US “did everything long distance” in its war on Iran, says former US Marine Corps intelligence officer Scott Ritter.

👉 Now, “we're out of cruise missiles. We're out of the joint standoff weapons,” he notes, as the US discovers that the Iranian air defense “is very much active.” 

Ritter lambastes former CENTCOM Commander General Frank McKenzie’s analysis of the US Operation Epic Fury as drivel, vehemently insisting that he “has no clue what he's talking about.”

💬 “We don't have control of the skies that he's implying. We don't know what we're bombing. There is no war plan. We are making it up as we go along.”

Adding:

🚨Did the US Attempt a Secret Nuclear Raid in Iran? -  Retired Special Operations Officer Anthony Aguilar, who has flown MC-130Js in combat, studied the wreckage. He offered detailed breakdown on X:

Two destroyed aircraft. A downed pilot. And a retired Special Forces officer with a provocative hypothesis.

On April 3, 2026, Iran shot down a US F-15E. The US launched a rescue operation, inserting roughly 100 elite special forces — including SEAL Team Six — inside Iran. The pilot was recovered on April 5. But two aircraft were destroyed on Iranian soil.

More Than Meets The Eye

Washington said the planes got "stuck." Iran said they were shot down.

Retired Special Operations Officer Anthony Aguilar, who has flown MC-130Js in combat, studied the wreckage. He offered detailed breakdown on X. 

What the Photos Show

The aircraft were MC-130J Commando IIs with six-blade carbon-fiber propellers. Unlike steel blades that bend or snap, carbon fiber shatters. Its resin matrix melts.

The photos show melting — not bending.

What That Proves — and Doesn't

The melting rules out a simple crash landing. But multiple scenarios remain possible: shot down, shot down and later blown in place, or ground fire followed by deliberate destruction.

Aguilar rejects only one narrative: that the planes got "stuck." In his experience, MC-130Js plow through rough terrain. Being immobilized is unlikely. 

The Nuclear Raid Hypothesis

Aguilar's hypothesis is that the rescue mission expanded into an operation to seize Iranian uranium.

The airstrip sits near Isfahan, where US intelligence believes Iran stores enough enriched uranium for up to ten nuclear bombs. Former NATO Commander James Stavridis once called a potential uranium seizure "the largest special operations mission in history."

Aguilar notes that 100 operators is far larger than needed for a single pilot rescue. That scale, he argues, fits a dual objective: recover the pilot and raid Iranian nuclear material. If that was the intent, the mission failed.​


@NewRulesGeo❗Follow us on X (https://x.com/NewRulesGeo?t=6cJ2ZyQr-1f_lBvKPNggKw&s=09)

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iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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