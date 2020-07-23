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#AskDrGroup | Your Questions Answered
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34 views • July 23, 2020
Join Dr. Group as he answers your top health questions.
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Questions:
1. How do you feel about growing produce hydroponically, specifically
the fertilizer that's used?
2. What are your thoughts on Lyme Disease? What do you suggest for
someone who might have Lyme Disease?
3. What would you recommend if you have hives and taken an
antihistamine for years?
4. I am allergic to gluten, dairy, soy, eggs, and peanuts. What do I do for protein when I’m working out?
5. What is the overall importance of iodine, does it eliminate free-
radicals out of the body?
6. Is fasting ok when you're having digestive issues or anemia?
My body doesn't detox well at all. It causes severe stress.
7. What do you recommend for people who can’t sleep? I have
suffered insomnia for years.
------
Dr. Edward Group is the founder and CEO of Global Healing Center. He is passionate about creating life-changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle.
Meet Dr. Group: https://www.globalhealingcenter.com/a...
-------
Connect with Dr. Group on social media!
http://www.facebook.com/DrEdwardGroup
Subscribe to Global Healing Center’s YouTube Channel!: http://ghc.us/1wp
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Follow us to Live Healthy!
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GlobalHealin...
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/globalheali...
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/GHChealth
Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/ghchealth
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The statements expressed by Dr. Group, Global Healing Center and their partners are published for educational and informational purposes only and are not intended as a diagnosis, treatment, or as a substitute for professional medical advice.
#AskDrGroup
#DrGroup
#GlobalHealingCenter
#HealthQuestions
#GutHealth
#Nutrition
#NaturalRemedies
#lyme
#hives
#Insomnia
#sleep
#vegan
#protein
#dairy
#protein
____________
-
Help us Make America Healthy and FREE Again: https://medicalfreedompac.com/
-------
Questions:
1. How do you feel about growing produce hydroponically, specifically
the fertilizer that's used?
2. What are your thoughts on Lyme Disease? What do you suggest for
someone who might have Lyme Disease?
3. What would you recommend if you have hives and taken an
antihistamine for years?
4. I am allergic to gluten, dairy, soy, eggs, and peanuts. What do I do for protein when I’m working out?
5. What is the overall importance of iodine, does it eliminate free-
radicals out of the body?
6. Is fasting ok when you're having digestive issues or anemia?
My body doesn't detox well at all. It causes severe stress.
7. What do you recommend for people who can’t sleep? I have
suffered insomnia for years.
------
Dr. Edward Group is the founder and CEO of Global Healing Center. He is passionate about creating life-changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle.
Meet Dr. Group: https://www.globalhealingcenter.com/a...
-------
Connect with Dr. Group on social media!
http://www.facebook.com/DrEdwardGroup
Subscribe to Global Healing Center’s YouTube Channel!: http://ghc.us/1wp
-------
Follow us to Live Healthy!
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GlobalHealin...
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/globalheali...
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/GHChealth
Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/ghchealth
-------
The statements expressed by Dr. Group, Global Healing Center and their partners are published for educational and informational purposes only and are not intended as a diagnosis, treatment, or as a substitute for professional medical advice.
#AskDrGroup
#DrGroup
#GlobalHealingCenter
#HealthQuestions
#GutHealth
#Nutrition
#NaturalRemedies
#lyme
#hives
#Insomnia
#sleep
#vegan
#protein
#dairy
#protein
____________
-
Help us Make America Healthy and FREE Again: https://medicalfreedompac.com/
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