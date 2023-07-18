Operation Imprison Trump: Democrats to Arrest President Trump Over January 6 Protest

Radical leftist Democrats are not giving up on their determination to send former President Donald Trump to a federal prison. Mr. Trump informed his supporters today that he was formally notified by DOJ special counsel Jack Smith that he may be indicted for a third time. Mr. Smith is investigating matters related to the January 6 protests outside and inside the US Capitol.





Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 7/18/23





