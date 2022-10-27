Create New Account
Ex-Statist: Realizing That Governments Are Logically FALLACIOUS & Dishonest - Alexander Raskovic
Watch This Full Interview, Over 45 Other Speakers & Tons Of Resources In This Free Powerful Event: https://nita.one/summit Check Out Alexander Raskovic's Work (RealEyeSation): https://www.youtube.com/c/RealEyesation - All My Links: https://taplink.cc/coryhealth BE A WRITER (CONTRIBUTOR, I Will Make Videos For You And Promote You; Free Independent Education Newspaper): https://nita.one/newspaper Learn The Nature Of Slavery Step-By-Step: https://nita.one/series LEARN + ACT & Change The World (MOVEMENT): https://www.nita.one MY FIRST BOOK (To Teach, Learn & Share): https://www.nita.one/truth MY SECOND BOOK (To Reflect): https://www.nita.one/wisdom NEW CHAT SERVER (GET INVOLVED): https://www.nita.one/chat LIVESTREAMS: https://www.twitch.tv/kookoonuttv Second Channel (Livestream Vods): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCao9i3LyUE_v44eT-NczF_g/ - #statist #statism #voluntaryism #slaverysummit #powerful #interview #inspirational #change #changeyourlife #political #summit #speaker #political #fallacy #fallacies #logicalfallacy #logic #reasoning #philosophy #philosopher #trivium

