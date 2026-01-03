Follow the Way (see link in description box)

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.



The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on Sabbath, July 5, 2025.





As followers of Christ, we need to walk with God and to follow the Way, Yeshua, Immanuel, Jesus Christ each and every day of our lives,





In Genesis 5;24, we read about Enoch and how he had great faith in God. The verse says: And Enoch walked with God: and he was not; for God took him. God took Enoch and brought him to heaven.





In 2 Kings 2:11, we read about Elijah going to heaven in a whirlwind. The verse says: And it came to pass, as they still went on, and talked (they being Elijah and Elisha), that, behold, there appeared a chariot of fire, and horses of fire, and parted them both asunder; and Elijah went up by a whirlwind into heaven.





And in Acts 1:9, we read about Christ Who ascended to heaven as this was confirmed by the two angels of God in Acts 1:11. The Way or Yeshua, Immanuel or Jesus Christ, Who is the Way, the Truth and the Life, ascended to heaven as did Enoch and Elijah beforehand in Genesis 5:24 and 2 Kings 2:11 respectively.





So what does it take to be followers of the Way? You must believe on the Lord Jesus Christ, Immanuel or Yeshua and that includes having complete faith in Christ and obeying His holy written word including His holy ten commandments of love, truth and righteousness in Revelation 14:12, King James Bible.





According to Christ’s words in John 14:21, if you keep God’s holy ten commandments, Christ says that you love Him and God the Father will love you and so will Christ who also adds that He will manifest Himself to you!





Isn’t that what you want? To be loved by God as a follower of the Way? And God will bless you because of your faith, zeal and obedience to His holy Son and to His holy written word. As it is written in 1 Corinthians 2:9 - But as it is written, Eye hath not seen, nor ear heard, neither have entered into the heart of man, the things which God hath prepared for them that love Him.





For those who love God through faith in Christ and keeping His holy ten commandments, they will be blessed by God. By following the ways of the Way, we become new creatures in Christ according to 2 Corinthians 5:17 by being conformed to the Way and His ways rather than being conformed to the ways of this world deceived by satan.





Now is the time to be zealous, faithful and obedient followers of the Way and to observe His holy written word as Enoch, Elijah and Daniel and other followers of the Way did.





Follow the Way and ye shall be blessed with His salvation and eternal life as per Romans 6:23.





