🚨Top Iranian commander warns Trump: pride comes before the fall

“The enemy believes we are in a position of weakness and that it holds the upper hand. But it is mistaken. The great Iran cannot be swallowed,” Army Commander-in-Chief Amir Hatami said at an IRGC University of Command and Staff graduation ceremony Monday.

💬 “Enemies claim they are invincible, but this is a false claim. The enemies did not expect to face such steadfastness, despite deploying aircraft carriers and other weapons,” Hatami added, his remarks quoted by PressTV.

Recalling US wars in Vietnam, Afghanistan and Iraq, each of which culminated in a humiliating withdrawal “in disgrace,” the top commander emphasized that if Washington tries the same approach against Iran, its defeat will be “certain.”

🗣 “The enemy should know and be aware that the Iranian nation will stand firm with full determination and will not allow this malicious plan to be carried out. In the Army, we will defend Iran’s independence and territorial integrity until out last breath,” Hatami warned.

His remarks come amid the continued buildup of US forces near Iran, complicated somewhat by a Chinese satellite imaging company’s release of high-res photos of American strike assets almost in real time.

Adding: US military buildup in the Middle East — latest snapshot

A significant US air and naval presence is now positioned across the region, open-source intelligence (OSINT) tracking and flight monitoring data shows.

Air Assets

🔴 6 E-3 Sentry AWACS aircraft at Prince Sultan Air Base (Saudi Arabia)

🔴 12 F-22 Raptors at RAF Lakenheath, expected to deploy to the Middle East

🔴 24 F-15E Strike Eagles and a squadron of A-10 attack aircraft at Muwaffaq al-Salti Air Base (Jordan)

🔴 48 F-16s forward-deployed or preparing for deployment across Jordan, the UAE (Al Dhafra), and Saudi Arabia (Prince Sultan)

🔴 30 F-35A fighters now in theater — 18 from RAF Lakenheath, 12 from Morón and Rota (Spain)

🔴 6 EA-18G Growler electronic warfare aircraft operating from Jordan

🔴 5 E-11A BACN aircraft stationed in Saudi Arabia

🔴 3 RC-135 Rivet Joint SIGINT aircraft positioned in the region, including operations from Chania, Greece

Logistics & support

🔴 Around 300 US airlift flights since January 16 using C-17 and C-5M heavy-lift aircraft, plus TRANSCOM-chartered flights

🔴 Approximately 50 USAF tankers (KC-135 and KC-46) distributed across Al Udeid, Prince Sultan, Diego Garcia, Greece, and Bulgaria

Naval forces

🔴 The USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group has entered the Mediterranean and is expected to operate in the Eastern Mediterranean near Israel

🔴 The USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group remains stationed in the Arabian Sea near Oman

🔴 Five additional US Navy guided-missile destroyers are deployed independently: two in the Mediterranean, two near the Strait of Hormuz/Persian Gulf, and one in the Red Sea

The scale and dispersion of forces indicate sustained high readiness across multiple fronts in the region.