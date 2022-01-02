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Kate Shemirani & Simone Plaut "The Silver Bullet": How Dangerous Is Fat For The Body?
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85 views • January 02, 2022
The Sons of Liberty's health and wellness expert Kate Shemirani and the "Silver Bullet" Simone Plaut join me in this episode to inform you about fat in the body and how you can get rid of it for good health.
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/kate-shemirani-simone-plaut-the-silver-bullet-how-dangerous-is-fat-for-the-body-video/
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/kate-shemirani-simone-plaut-the-silver-bullet-how-dangerous-is-fat-for-the-body-video/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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