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WHAT YOU SHOULD HAVE IN YOUR "JUST-IN-CASE COVID KIT" TO PREVENT GETTING SICK
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173 views • August 21, 2021
WHAT YOU SHOULD HAVE IN YOUR "JUST-IN-CASE COVID KIT" TO PREVENT GETTING SICK
Video courtesy of the Frontline Covid-19 Critical Care Alliance
Watch this video for a quick tutorial on Ivermectin, how it works, its track record in eradicating pandemics, and what you need to do to create your "Just-in-Case Covid Kit" for your home.
Donate to the Front Line Covid-19 Critical Care Alliance, Inc
To educate medical professionals and the public in safe and effective ways to prevent and treat COVID-19.
Click here to make a donation:
https://covid19criticalcare.com/network-support/support-our-work/
GoFundMe:
https://charity.gofundme.com/donate/project/front-line-covid-19-critical-care-alliance/joyce-kamen
Buy FLCCC gear at:
https://theflcccstore.org/
Subscribe to our mailing list on our website:
http://flccc.net/signup
Follow us on Telegram:
https://t.me/FLCCC_Alliance
Source - Frontline Covid-19 Critical Care Alliance: https://odysee.com/@FrontlineCovid19CriticalCareAlliance:c/IVERMECTIN-FOR-PREVENTION:d
Video courtesy of the Frontline Covid-19 Critical Care Alliance
Watch this video for a quick tutorial on Ivermectin, how it works, its track record in eradicating pandemics, and what you need to do to create your "Just-in-Case Covid Kit" for your home.
Donate to the Front Line Covid-19 Critical Care Alliance, Inc
To educate medical professionals and the public in safe and effective ways to prevent and treat COVID-19.
Click here to make a donation:
https://covid19criticalcare.com/network-support/support-our-work/
GoFundMe:
https://charity.gofundme.com/donate/project/front-line-covid-19-critical-care-alliance/joyce-kamen
Buy FLCCC gear at:
https://theflcccstore.org/
Subscribe to our mailing list on our website:
http://flccc.net/signup
Follow us on Telegram:
https://t.me/FLCCC_Alliance
Source - Frontline Covid-19 Critical Care Alliance: https://odysee.com/@FrontlineCovid19CriticalCareAlliance:c/IVERMECTIN-FOR-PREVENTION:d
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