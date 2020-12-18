This is one video you do not want to miss!

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244 views • December 18, 2020
This video contains important information about the covid 19 vaccine
Source material:
PFT EXCLUSIVE_ JUSTIN TRUDEAU’S BROTHER EXPOSES THE COVID-19(84) GLOBAL CORPORATOCRACY!!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vOYl2Lk5Ka8&;t=469s
“How can vaccinating you, save me_” Microbiologist pushes back against COVID vaccine requirements
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XnRs_tiIWjE&;t=205s
Source material:
PFT EXCLUSIVE_ JUSTIN TRUDEAU’S BROTHER EXPOSES THE COVID-19(84) GLOBAL CORPORATOCRACY!!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vOYl2Lk5Ka8&;t=469s
“How can vaccinating you, save me_” Microbiologist pushes back against COVID vaccine requirements
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XnRs_tiIWjE&;t=205s
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