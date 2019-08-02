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FED UP PROFESSOR #19
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20 views • August 02, 2019
Looking for a good paying career that DOES NOT include a 100K$++ loan repayment burden? Search MIKE ROWE on the net for a list of around 40K+ infrastructure rehab jobs going begging. Unlike many degrees today, there are REAL positions going begging! BUT, like those before us, YOU WILL HAVE TO GET YOUR HANDS DIRTY!
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