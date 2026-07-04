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The Quiet Opportunity Most Investors Are Missing
The Morgan Report
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The Quiet Opportunity Most Investors Are Missing | https://www.themorganreport.com/join

David Morgan previews the July issue of The Morgan Report, framed around America’s 250th anniversary and the larger question of what made America exceptional. His answer is liberty, tied directly to the Founders’ understanding of honest money after witnessing the failure of the Continental dollar.

He argues that freedom, responsibility, gold, and silver are historically connected because governments that control money without restraint eventually expand control elsewhere. The July editorial focuses on why gold and silver have endured as money while paper currencies repeatedly reach their limits.

On markets, the outlook remains unchanged. Gold and silver are still viewed as being in a broad trading range. Morgan added to positions when silver moved below the buying zone, but he cautions that both metals could still briefly revisit breakout levels. The bull market remains intact, but investors should expect volatility.

He also addresses a misleading headline about China supposedly shutting down gold trading, explaining that the situation is not what the headline suggests.

Platinum receives special attention in the July issue. Morgan notes that platinum is much rarer than gold, remains largely ignored compared with gold and silver, and is now facing a fourth consecutive year of physical deficits. Inventories are tight, mine supply is constrained, and South Africa, which produces most of the world’s platinum, faces ongoing energy, political, and mining challenges.

The portfolio also changes this month. A speculative silver development company is being added because it has key permits, a strong balance sheet, capable management, and meaningful future production potential. At the same time, a lithium speculation is being removed.

Ted Butler contributes two pieces, one on the decline of the British Empire and its parallels to America, and another on emerging opportunities in South America, especially Brazil.

The main message is that The Morgan Report is not just about gold and silver. It is about understanding the historical moment, the role of honest money, and where important resource opportunities may be developing, with current emphasis on gold, silver, copper, uranium, platinum, and select mining equities.


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Market Analysis/Investing/Trading Methods At TheMorganReport.com | http://www.themorganreport.com/join


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