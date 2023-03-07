P.1 Legal vs Lawful: my thoughts on the nub of the expression MVI_0217

Watch P.2 here: https://www.brighteon.com/f8c243bd-053c-408b-88db-f4e396efb8ea

Over this past 3 years, the matter of what is lawful, even though it is legal, has been widely discussed and examined. Here are some of my thoughts on the issue.

Disclaimer: any aspersions I make about anyone or institution in this video are just my opinions, and may be invalid.