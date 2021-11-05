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X22 Report A 11. 4. 21.
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150 views • November 05, 2021
Ep. 2619a - The [CB] Just Sent A Message, Timing Is Everything
Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA
https://noblegoldinvestments.com/gold-silver-ira-google/?offer_type=gold&;affiliate_source=affiliate_x22
Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^
[JB] is now moving forward with the vaccine mandates, this is going to effect the trucking industry, which in turn will add to the supply chain issue. In Ca they are now changing the stacking rule to more than two. The Fed just signaled when they are going to begin the economic crisis, timing is everything.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA
https://noblegoldinvestments.com/gold-silver-ira-google/?offer_type=gold&;affiliate_source=affiliate_x22
Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^
[JB] is now moving forward with the vaccine mandates, this is going to effect the trucking industry, which in turn will add to the supply chain issue. In Ca they are now changing the stacking rule to more than two. The Fed just signaled when they are going to begin the economic crisis, timing is everything.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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