(CENSORED) Full Podcast: Joe Rogan Interviews Dr. Robert Malone

(Jan 1, 2022) Dr. Robert Malone is the inventor of the nine original mRNA vaccine patents, which were originally filed in 1989 (including both the idea of mRNA vaccines and the original proof of principle experiments) and RNA transfection. Dr. Malone, has close to 100 peer-reviewed publications which have been cited over 12,000 times. Since January 2020, Dr. Malone has been leading a large team focused on clinical research design, drug development, computer modeling and mechanisms of action of repurposed drugs for the treatment of COVID-19. Dr. Malone is the Medical Director of The Unity Project, a group of 300 organizations across the US standing against mandated COVID vaccines for children. He is also the President of the Global Covid Summit, an organization of over 16,000 doctors and scientists committed to speaking truth to power about COVID pandemic research and treatment.





For many short bombshell clips from this podcast go here: https://letsgobrandonews.org/must-watch-dr-robert-malone-drops-bombshells-during-much-anticipated-interview-with-joe-rogan/

Dr. Robert Malone - "Global COVID Summit": https://globalcovidsummit.org/

Joe Rogan: https://open.spotify.com/episode/3SCsueX2bZdbEzRtKOCEyT



