Christian Scientist DESTROYS Darwin, Provides PROOF of God The Glenn Beck Podcast Ep 214

Glenn Beck





March 23, 2024





Astrophysicist Hugh Ross came to his Christian faith in a unique way — through the Big Bang. In this episode of "The Glenn Beck Podcast," Glenn and Hugh discuss the creation of the world, from the dinosaurs to what Darwin got wrong in his theory of evolution. As it turns out, “birdbrain” is actually a compliment, but there's still no creature as exceptional as the human being. AI isn't smart enough to pass ninth-grade math, and Hugh argues that even the advent of quantum computing will never make the Homo sapiens obsolete. Mankind's impact is so expansive that it even reaches the dark side of the moon, where, according to Hugh, NASA has the possibility of conducting research that could resolve the debate about the origin of human life once and for all. After a discussion about the scientific method, fossils, and bringing back the woolly mammoth, the conversation goes interstellar, as Hugh and Glenn talk about aliens and that one time Hugh told Carl Sagan that the Bible was the “Encyclopedia Galactica” he was looking for.





Sponsors:

Lear Capital: With over $3 billion in trusted transactions, thousands of five-star reviews, and a 24-hour risk-free purchase guarantee, Lear Capital is the precious metals leader you can trust. Call today for your free wealth protection guide and a $250 credit toward your first purchase at 800-957-GOLD.





Byrna: Not every emergency situation calls for lethal force. Sometimes, non-lethal is the right answer. That’s where the Byrna Launcher comes in. Visit https://byrna.com/glenn for an exclusive 10% discount.





► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...





Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

/ glennbeck

/ glennbeck

/ glennbeck





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OSwE8LQSzpM