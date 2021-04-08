HOW DO I FIND BROKEN LINKS? - QUESTIONS FOR CORBETT

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corbettreport
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=40777
Many viewers write in to ask about broken links in the archives. In the spirit of finding solutions, today James runs through a few basic methods you can use to replace broken links when you encounter the dreaded 404 error online.