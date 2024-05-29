Create New Account
Criss Angel Is Even Bigger Sellout Than I Imagined And This Is Why part 2
channel image
Truthtalker911
Published Yesterday

if he really wanted to make a difference he wouldnt be doing anything for Big Pharma and would be in silence about it but instead here he is saying, yeah lets donate $ for bullshit treatment that ultimately will kill them from the unnecessary poisoning and is really cuz of a vax while here he is going out of his way to send all sick children to their Nazi death camps

you cant tell me that I know how to heal cancer, and yet Criss Angel doesn't


