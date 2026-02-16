BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
#621: Putting the Puzzle Pieces Together | Stephen Bassett (Clip)
The Executive Director of Paradigm Research Group has been pushing Washington, D.C., for disclosure of the technologically advanced, non-human presence on this planet for three decades. All the hard work just might pay off, as the pieces are quickly snapping together towards Disclosure Day.


Stephen Bassett believes we may be only months away from an official disclosure of what many have suspected, and some have always known, about the true nature of the existence of other life forms. How will society respond, and what will the messaging from the religious institutions look like once the genie is out of the bottle? We may not have to wait much longer to find out.


