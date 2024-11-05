BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Trump Or Communism?
LibertyNow
LibertyNow
29 views • 6 months ago

Today, I have a rational discussion about the merits of a Constitutional Republic versus a Socialist dictatorship. My guest Isabel Sam knows firsthand about the pitfalls and realities of life under Socialism. She is now seeing the same conditions in USA that led to the downfall of Nicaragua. Currently living in Orlando Florida, she has founded an organization to help people there prepare and build support communities. Her organization, Florida Freedom Family was founded “To educate and build trusting freedom tribes of six close & diversely skilled friends within five miles of their homes, which will connect to local freedom villages, forming a statewide community of freedom lovers who will live, prepare, parent, and play combative politics together to make Florida free.” Learn more at https://www.flfreedomfam.me/

Keywords
trumpcommunismnicaraguaboliviaelection 2024florida freedom family
