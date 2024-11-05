Trump Or Communism?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today, I have a rational discussion about the merits of a Constitutional Republic versus a Socialist dictatorship. My guest Isabel Sam knows firsthand about the pitfalls and realities of life under Socialism. She is now seeing the same conditions in USA that led to the downfall of Nicaragua. Currently living in Orlando Florida, she has founded an organization to help people there prepare and build support communities. Her organization, Florida Freedom Family was founded “To educate and build trusting freedom tribes of six close & diversely skilled friends within five miles of their homes, which will connect to local freedom villages, forming a statewide community of freedom lovers who will live, prepare, parent, and play combative politics together to make Florida free.” Learn more at https://www.flfreedomfam.me/