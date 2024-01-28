Create New Account
The Mandela Effect And Original Reality Programs With Randi Green
IntegratingPresence.com
Randi and I look at various perceptions and the other dimensional elements of the phenomenon known as the Mandela Effect


Why Study at the HAL Academy? https://toveje.dk/about-the-hal-academy/why-study-at-the-hal-academy


The HAL Academy offers Self-Study Courses as well as Psychic-energetic Counseling.


Other Links:


The Mandala Effect Film https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Mandela_Effect_(film)


A New Reality - the HAL Academy Approach https://toveje.dk/hal-new-reality/


HAL Progression Work | THE HAL ACADEMY BY RANDI GREEN https://toveje.dk/hal-new-living/hal-progression-work/


HAL New Living | THE HAL ACADEMY BY RANDI GREEN https://toveje.dk/hal-new-living/


HAL Basic Wake Up Processes https://toveje.dk/hal-new-living/hal-progression-work/the-hal-emotional-field-work


HAL Transition Sciences https://toveje.dk/hal-new-living/hal-progression-work/the-hal-transition-sciences


HAL Basic & Advanced Clearing Work https://toveje.dk/hal-new-living/hal-progression-work/the-hal-advanced-clearing-work


HAL Template Sciences https://toveje.dk/hal-new-living/hal-progression-work/the-hal-template-sciences


About Randi:


Over the years, from 2007 until 2016 Randi went into explorative and psychic-energetic processes without any forms of mind-altering substances, to find new techniques to amplify my higher order psychic-energetic abilities.


She did so in self-reconstructive energy work, altered state meditation and deep contemplation processes reconstructed from the memories she had of these and added this to her studies of the different techniques described and handed over in the ancient teaching systems


Original blog post: https://integratingpresence.com/2024/01/13/the-mandela-effect-and-original-reality-programs-with-randi-green/

