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Mirror: MONOPOLY - Who owns the world?
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11 views • January 09, 2022
Building Back Better is a world wide slogan. The pandemic offers a unique opportunity to turn the crisis into an opportunity to reset. Climate action is an essential part of that. Old society should be exchanged for a new one. Countries will give up their sovereignty to an all-encompassing world government in which people own nothing but work for the state. We have to reinvent Capitalism because it is not sustainable.
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