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Pastor Is Actively Working To Bring Church Into Government. Theocracy In USA: Church & State United
SavingHealthMinistries
SavingHealthMinistries
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23 views • March 31, 2022
Pastor Rails Against Church Being Kept Out of Government. Pastor Mark Burns, a staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump and a Republican congressional candidate in South Carolina, said that the separation of church and state should come to an end in the U.S.He made the remarks as he spoke at the Trump-headlined American Freedom Tour at the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Saturday. The right-wing evangelical Christian televangelist spoke in the morning, along with a number of other pro-Trump conservatives, before the former president took the stage in the afternoon.

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#RightWing
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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