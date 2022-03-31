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Pastor Is Actively Working To Bring Church Into Government. Theocracy In USA: Church & State United
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23 views • March 31, 2022
Pastor Rails Against Church Being Kept Out of Government. Pastor Mark Burns, a staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump and a Republican congressional candidate in South Carolina, said that the separation of church and state should come to an end in the U.S.He made the remarks as he spoke at the Trump-headlined American Freedom Tour at the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Saturday. The right-wing evangelical Christian televangelist spoke in the morning, along with a number of other pro-Trump conservatives, before the former president took the stage in the afternoon.
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Pastor David House
(757) 955-6871
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Norfolk, VA 23541
#RightWing
#Church
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Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse
Our Dtube account: https://d.tube/#!/c/bibletruth777
Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144
Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8X...
Donate, Tithe, or Offerings:
https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth
Cash App: $Mrdhouse
Email: [email protected]
www.savinghealthministries.com
Pastor David House
(757) 955-6871
Please make checks out to Saving Health Ministries and mail to:
PO BOX 41161
Norfolk, VA 23541
#RightWing
#Church
#State
Keywords
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