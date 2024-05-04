Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
FINALLY! Boobs Are Making a Comeback Redacted with Natali and Clayton Morris
channel image
Neroke-5
33 Subscribers
314 views
Published a day ago

Mirrored Content

Guess what? We can call ladies boobs "boobs" again! The National Health Service in the U.K. will announce a ban on gender neutral terms for the female body in healthcare services. The term chestfeeding was introduced by trans ideologists to include woman who identify as men. This term will not be allowed by NHS services and neither will “people who have ovaries.” These people can and will once again be called women. Is this the end of an era that history will look poorly upon?

Keywords
nhstrendsboobsgender neutralchest feeding

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket