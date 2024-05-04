FINALLY! Boobs Are Making a Comeback Redacted with Natali and Clayton Morris

Mirrored Content

Guess what? We can call ladies boobs "boobs" again! The National Health Service in the U.K. will announce a ban on gender neutral terms for the female body in healthcare services. The term chestfeeding was introduced by trans ideologists to include woman who identify as men. This term will not be allowed by NHS services and neither will “people who have ovaries.” These people can and will once again be called women. Is this the end of an era that history will look poorly upon?

