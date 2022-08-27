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Kim Iversen High-Risk College Students Being Mandated To Vaccinate and Boost Despite Data
Kim Iversenhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=shF5xfRxVvE&t
https://odysee.com/@KimIversen:d/kim-iversen-high-risk-college-students:5
https://rumble.com/v1hgm84-kim-iversen-high-risk-college-students-being-mandated-to-vaccinate-and-boos.html
Kim Iversen: High-Risk College Students Being Mandated To Vaccinate and Boost Despite Data