No US Deaths In Afghanistan! Will Biden Stick To Trump's Exit Plan?

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This week marks the first 12 month period in two decades in which there have been no US combat deaths in Afghanistan. The Trump Administration signed an agreement for complete withdrawal by May if the Taliban ends attacks. Will Biden stick to the deal? Also today: Florida update and more...